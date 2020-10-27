Relx’s (RLXXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF opened at $20.90 on Monday. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.