Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

