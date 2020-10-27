Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RELX. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Relx by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

