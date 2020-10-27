Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $20.93 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Relx by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

