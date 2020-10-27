Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 189,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

