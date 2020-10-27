Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

