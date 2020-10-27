Regional Management (RM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RM opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

