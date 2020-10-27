Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $585.74 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.77 and a 200-day moving average of $589.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

