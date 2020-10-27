Regal Beloit (RBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.