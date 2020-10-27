Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/20/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

9/17/2020 – Horizon Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

HBNC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $545.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Horizon Bancorp Inc alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 250,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.