Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock opened at C$104.69 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total value of C$191,025.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,384,240. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Insiders sold 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.