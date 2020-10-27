Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $248,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,459.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

