Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

