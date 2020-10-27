Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.80% of Qurate Retail worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,100.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 43.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

