Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.32 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. AXA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.