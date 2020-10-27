Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY20 guidance at $3.18-3.48 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $64.14.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

