Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lifted by Analyst

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Xilinx stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Xilinx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

