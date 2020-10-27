Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

