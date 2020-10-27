Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $256.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $255.83 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Biogen by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

