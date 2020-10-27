Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

