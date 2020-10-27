Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

ONEOK stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

