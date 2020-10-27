Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

