Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut by Truist Securiti

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

