Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,099,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,393 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

