Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Jaguar Mining Inc. Lifted by Pi Financial (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.00 by C($2.60). The company had revenue of C$58.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Laurentian upped their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

JAG stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $567.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Hashim Ahmed purchased 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$264,704.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,520.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.