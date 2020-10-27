Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.96.

Shares of INE opened at C$25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$26.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

