Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FB opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.90.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

