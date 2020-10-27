Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mercadolibre Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MELI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.12.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,281.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.88. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,378.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

