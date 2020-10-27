Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity BancShares Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equity BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,425. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

