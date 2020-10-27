Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

APH stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

