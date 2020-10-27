Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Reduced by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.62 on Monday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

