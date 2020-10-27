Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

NYSE PXD opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $97,184,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

