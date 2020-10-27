Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2021 earnings at $22.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.16 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $347.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

