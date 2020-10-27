Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

WGO stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.