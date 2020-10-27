Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

SIVB stock opened at $289.94 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

