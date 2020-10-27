Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Boosted by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.06 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

