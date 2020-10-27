Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ's Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ's Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.08.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

