Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.