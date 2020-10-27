Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By Wedbush

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. B.Riley Securit raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley Securities raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

