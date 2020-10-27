Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By William Blair

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.80. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $371.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,638.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,532 shares of company stock worth $13,664,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pool by 8.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 12.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Pool by 146.5% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

