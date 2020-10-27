Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

