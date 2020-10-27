Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Arrow Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.