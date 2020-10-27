Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

WBS opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.