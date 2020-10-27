Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

