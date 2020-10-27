PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.28-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.28-$2.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,964. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

