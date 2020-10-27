PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.