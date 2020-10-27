Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.