Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

