Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.