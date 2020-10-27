Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.17. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

